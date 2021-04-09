Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

police car file photo
Streeter File Photo NINE CHARGES: Police arrested a man, 32, in the Yonge and St. Joseph street area, near where a a woman reportedly fought off an intruder in her apartment.
Edition: 
NEWS 

Woman, 57, fought off man who broke into her apartment, police say

32-year-old man arrested nearby, faces nine charges

0 Comment , ,

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday after a 57-year-old woman reported fighting off a man who broke into her apartment near Yonge and St. Joseph streets.

Police say the man had climbed a building’s fire escape ladder and forced open the rear door to gain entry. He allegedly entered the bedroom where a woman was sitting and pointed a firearm at her.

They reportedly got into a scuffle as the woman tried to close the door and lock the man out.

Story continues after ad

The man then fled when another person living at the address showed up.

Officers from 52 Division responded to a call and arrested a man they found nearby.

When arrested, the man was in possession of an airsoft firearm and methamphetamines, police say.

Justin Pilgrim, 32, of no fixed address, faces nine charges including robbery, break and enter, using an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence, and failure to comply with probation.

He was to appear in court April 8.

facebook Share on Facebook
Twitter Tweet

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 9 2021 8:30 am
Filed in: NEWS
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Mariam Makhniashvili's brother reported missing: Police

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Mariam Makhniashvili's brother reported missing: Police

Break-ins on the rise

Shawn Star Comments Off on Break-ins on the rise

Police seek witnesses to possible road rage

Shawn Star 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *