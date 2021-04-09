Woman, 57, fought off man who broke into her apartment, police say

A 32-year-old man was arrested yesterday after a 57-year-old woman reported fighting off a man who broke into her apartment near Yonge and St. Joseph streets.

Police say the man had climbed a building’s fire escape ladder and forced open the rear door to gain entry. He allegedly entered the bedroom where a woman was sitting and pointed a firearm at her.

They reportedly got into a scuffle as the woman tried to close the door and lock the man out.

Story continues after ad

The man then fled when another person living at the address showed up.

Officers from 52 Division responded to a call and arrested a man they found nearby.

When arrested, the man was in possession of an airsoft firearm and methamphetamines, police say.

Justin Pilgrim, 32, of no fixed address, faces nine charges including robbery, break and enter, using an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offence, and failure to comply with probation.

He was to appear in court April 8.

About this article: