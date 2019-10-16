Woman allegedly assaulted by ride sharing driver, man arrested

A man has been arrested after a woman claimed to have been sexually assaulted by a ride sharing driver.

A driver allegedly attacked the woman shortly after picking her up near Bloor Street West and Manning Avenue in the early hours of Oct. 13.

She had ordered the ride home after having a night out in the area, police said.

Ghulam Qadir, 38, of Toronto, has been charged with sexual assault.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 15.

