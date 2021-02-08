Streeter

arson suspect by police
Toronto Police SOUGHT IN ARSON INVESTIGATION: One of three images released by police after fires set in Palmerston area.
NEWS 

Woman arrested after College Street arsons

Initial police report described male suspect

A woman has been arrested for arson after a series of fires Feb. 7 on College Street between Shaw and Grace streets.

Multiple fires were set between 12:10 a.m. and 2 p.m., police reported at 9 a.m.that day. But the person they were looking for was described as a man wearing a red jacket, black and white toque, and dark jeans.

Police released several images of what they called a “suspect” they were seeking.

The woman was arrested later on Feb. 7 that day, police reported on Feb. 8 at 9:50 a.m.

“The original suspect was misidentified as a male,” Const. Laura Brabant, police media relations officer, later told Streeter. “There are no outstanding suspects that I am aware of.”

Carrie Ann Bursey, 42, of Toronto faces five counts of arson or fire causing property damage, four counts of failing to comply with probation, three counts of break and enter and one count of attempted break and enter.

She was to appear in court yesterday.

 

This story was revised Feb. 9 to add police comments.

