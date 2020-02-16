Woman wearing medical mask assaulted on bus, police say

A man has been arrested after a woman wearing a medical mask was allegedly assaulted on a bus in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets on Feb. 7, police have reported.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 14 and faces charges including assault and robbery.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was riding the 75 Sherbourne bus at about 2:30 p.m., when a man began insulting her for wearing a protective medical mask.

The woman allegedly took a picture of the man and he grabbed her in an attempt to get her camera.

Detectives launched an investigation and a man was arrested one week later.

Police would not say whether the woman was wearing a mask to protect herself from receiving or passing on a virus. The appearance of the coronavirus in Canada has led some transit users to wear masks in public.

Michael Hennessey has been charged with robbery, assault, attempted theft, and mischief under $5,000.

