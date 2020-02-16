Streeter

Medical mask on bus
ADOBE STOCK PHOTO PROTECTION: More people are wearing medical masks in public to help prevent receiving or transmitting viruses. A woman wearing a mask on a bus was allegedly insulted and then assaulted, according to police.
Woman wearing medical mask assaulted on bus, police say

She tried to take photo of man allegedly insulting her, leading to alleged assault and arrest one week later

A man has been arrested after a woman wearing a medical mask was allegedly assaulted on a bus in the area of Bloor and Sherbourne streets on Feb. 7, police have reported.

The 46-year-old man was arrested on Feb. 14 and faces charges including assault and robbery.

Police say a 24-year-old woman was riding the 75 Sherbourne bus at about 2:30 p.m., when a man began insulting her for wearing a protective medical mask.

The woman allegedly took a picture of the man and he grabbed her in an attempt to get her camera.

Detectives launched an investigation and a man was arrested one week later.

Police would not say whether the woman was wearing a mask to protect herself from receiving or passing on a virus. The appearance of the coronavirus in Canada has led some transit users to wear masks in public.

Michael Hennessey has been charged with robbery, assault, attempted theft, and mischief under $5,000.

