Wounded, bleeding man found at Church and Wellesley

A victim of an alleged assault at Church and Wellesley streets was sent to hospital with injuries this morning.

Officers responded to an assault call shortly after 8 a.m. and found a man in the area with wounds and bleeding, said Michelle Flannery of Toronto police corporate communications.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

Early investigative information indicated there were two other people and a dog involved in the incident, Flannery said.

As of noon hour today, police tape is marking off an area of sidewalk, including two Canada Trust bank machines and a transit shelter, on Wellesley Street East at its southwest corner with Church.

Bloodstains are still visible on the sidewalk in the cordoned off area.

Police are releasing no further details about the incident at this time, Flannery said.

