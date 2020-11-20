Streeter

police tape where man found bleeding
Alexei Malakhov/Streeter POLICE LINE: Tape cordons off area at Church and Wellesley where wounded man was found.
NEWS 

Wounded, bleeding man found at Church and Wellesley

Victim of alleged assault sent to hospital, Toronto police say

A victim of an alleged assault at Church and Wellesley streets was sent to hospital with injuries this morning.

Officers responded to an assault call shortly after 8 a.m. and found a man in the area with wounds and bleeding, said Michelle Flannery of Toronto police corporate communications.

blood on sidewalk
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterBLOODY SIDEWALK: Evidence of injuries is still seen.

The injured man was transported to a local hospital.

Early investigative information indicated there were two other people and a dog involved in the incident, Flannery said.

As of noon hour today, police tape is marking off an area of sidewalk, including two Canada Trust bank machines and a transit shelter, on Wellesley Street East at its southwest corner with Church.

Bloodstains are still visible on the sidewalk in the cordoned off area.

Police are releasing no further details about the incident at this time, Flannery said.

Scene where bleeding man found
Alexei Malakhov/StreeterCRIME SCENE: Police watch cordoned off area at Church and Wellesley streets.
