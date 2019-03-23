April 6: Darkly comic compositions at Alliance Française

The complexity of comedy is contemplated in compositions at Alliance Française de Toronto Theatre, 24 Spadina Rd., on April 6 at 8 p.m.

Spectrum Music presents Jests in Time with work from Spectrum composers, guest composer Simone Baron, and New Voices composer in residence Noah Franche-Nolan.

A pre-concert monologue by an emerging Toronto comedian opens the stage for a whimsical ensemble featuring accordionist Simone Baron, the Odin Quartet, and interpretive dance by Alex Pollard.

Advance tickets are $15, students $10. They can be ordered online.

Tickets at the door are $20 general, students $15.

For more information, phone 416-576-8890 or send email.

