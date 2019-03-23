April 6: Darkly comic compositions at Alliance Française
Jest in Time features comedy, music and dance
The complexity of comedy is contemplated in compositions at Alliance Française de Toronto Theatre, 24 Spadina Rd., on April 6 at 8 p.m.
Spectrum Music presents Jests in Time with work from Spectrum composers, guest composer Simone Baron, and New Voices composer in residence Noah Franche-Nolan.
A pre-concert monologue by an emerging Toronto comedian opens the stage for a whimsical ensemble featuring accordionist Simone Baron, the Odin Quartet, and interpretive dance by Alex Pollard.
Advance tickets are $15, students $10. They can be ordered online.
Tickets at the door are $20 general, students $15.
For more information, phone 416-576-8890 or send email.
