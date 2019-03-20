April 3: Digital archeology in Greece

Cutting-edge archaeology by the Canadian Institute in Greece is featured in a coming ROM Connects lecture at the Royal Ontario Museum.

The presentation will explore how new digital approaches and methods are transforming the field of archaeology in Greece, as exemplified by Canadian Institute interim director Brendan Burke’s own work on reconstructing burial processes at Eleon in Central Greece.

The hour-long lecture is on April 3 at 6 p.m. It is free but an RSVP is required.

The museum is at 100 Queen’s Park at Bloor Street West.

For more information check the website, call 416-586-5797 or send email.

About this article: