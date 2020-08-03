Aug. 17: Join author Michelle Good in conversation at library

Michelle Good discusses her novel Five Little Indians on Aug. 17 as part of the Toronto Reference Library’s continuing Appel Salon Programming.

Good, a writer of Cree ancestry and a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, talks with Canadian author and journalist Jessica McDiarmid.

While she was still a practising lawyer, Good won the HarperCollins/UBC Prize in 2018. Her poems, short stories and essays have been published in magazines and anthologies across Canada.

Five Little Indians chronicles the desperate quests of Kenny, Lucy, Clara, Howie and Maisie, residential school survivors who have to come to terms with their past and ultimately find a way forward.

The discussion runs from 7 to 8 p.m. Register for it online.

