Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Michelle Good header
Edition: 
Arts & Music Events THINGS TO DO 

Aug. 17: Join author Michelle Good in conversation at library

Toronto Public Library's literary series continues online

0 Comment ,

Michelle Good discusses her novel Five Little Indians on Aug. 17 as part of the Toronto Reference Library’s continuing Appel Salon Programming.

Good, a writer of Cree ancestry and a member of the Red Pheasant Cree Nation in Saskatchewan, talks with Canadian author and journalist Jessica McDiarmid.

While she was still a practising lawyer, Good won the HarperCollins/UBC Prize in 2018. Her poems, short stories and essays have been published in magazines and anthologies across Canada.

Five Little Indians chronicles the desperate quests of Kenny, Lucy, Clara, Howie and Maisie, residential school survivors who have to come to terms with their past and ultimately find a way forward.

The discussion runs from 7 to 8 p.m.  Register for it online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 3 2020 12:24 pm
Filed in: Arts & Music Events  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Tea Festival discussion

Tea and tea lovers from far and wide

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Tea and tea lovers from far and wide
6ix Rising documentary

Feb. 28: Inside the world of rap in Toronto

Streeter staff Comments Off on Feb. 28: Inside the world of rap in Toronto

Jan. 23: Get legal advice without breaking the bank

Streeter staff Comments Off on Jan. 23: Get legal advice without breaking the bank

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *