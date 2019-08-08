Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO Tours 

Aug. 22: Heritage Toronto walk through Yorkville

Exploring the transformation of one of Toronto’s most famous neighbourhoods

0 Comment , ,

You can join Heritage Toronto on a walk through Yorkville on Aug. 22 and explore the transformation of one of Toronto’s most noteworthy neighbourhoods.

During the 1960s, Yorkville was the bohemian centre of the hippie and youth counter-culture movements. Today, it is a destination for couture shopping, fine art galleries, and celebrity watching.

The walk begins at 6:30 p.m. at the Village of Yorkville Park (115 Cumberland St.) and ends at the same place at 8 p.m.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

Due to ongoing construction in the area, tour accessibility may be affected. Contact Heritage Toronto at 416-338-0684 or by email  for more information.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 8 2019 9:09 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO  Tours
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Beaches-Leslieville Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

July 25: A walk through Toronto’s queer past

Streeter staff 0

Central Toronto Daily Updates

Streeter staff 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *