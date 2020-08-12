Aug. 26: Join author Ottessa Moshfegh in conversation at library

Ottessa Moshfegh discusses her latest book Death in Her Hands on Aug. 26 as part of the Toronto Reference Library’s continuing Appel Salon Programming.

Moshfegh’s first book, McGlue, a novella, won the Fence Modern Prize in Prose and the Believer Book Award. She is also the author of the short story collection Homesick for Another World. Her stories have earned her a Pushcart Prize, an O. Henry Award, and the Plimpton Discovery Prize. Eileen, her first novel, was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Man Booker Prize, and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for debut fiction. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, her second novel, was a New York Times bestseller.

Death in Her Hands is a blend of horror, suspense, and dark comedy. It requires readers to examine how the stories we tell ourselves both reflect the truth and keep us blindly safe from it.

The discussion runs from 7 to 8 p.m. Register for it online.

