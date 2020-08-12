Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Ottessa Moshfegh hreadrer
Edition: 
Arts & Music Events THINGS TO DO 

Aug. 26: Join author Ottessa Moshfegh in conversation at library

Toronto Public Library's literary series continues online

0 Comment ,

Ottessa Moshfegh discusses her latest book Death in Her Hands on Aug. 26 as part of the Toronto Reference Library’s continuing Appel Salon Programming.

Moshfegh’s first book, McGlue, a novella, won the Fence Modern Prize in Prose and the Believer Book Award. She is also the author of the short story collection Homesick for Another World. Her stories have earned her a Pushcart Prize, an O. Henry Award, and the Plimpton Discovery Prize. Eileen, her first novel, was shortlisted for the National Book Critics Circle Award and the Man Booker Prize, and won the PEN/Hemingway Award for debut fiction. My Year of Rest and Relaxation, her second novel, was a New York Times bestseller.

Death in Her Hands is a blend of horror, suspense, and dark comedy. It requires readers to examine how the stories we tell ourselves both reflect the truth and keep us blindly safe from it.

The discussion runs from 7 to 8 p.m.  Register for it online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Aug 12 2020 9:37 am
Filed in: Arts & Music Events  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Jan. 23: Get legal advice without breaking the bank

Streeter staff Comments Off on Jan. 23: Get legal advice without breaking the bank

Central Toronto Daily Updates: January–February 2020

Streeter staff Comments Off on Central Toronto Daily Updates: January–February 2020
6ix Rising documentary

Feb. 28: Inside the world of rap in Toronto

Streeter staff Comments Off on Feb. 28: Inside the world of rap in Toronto

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *