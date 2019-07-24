Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO Tours 

Aug. 7: The secrets of Queen’s Park Circle

ROMwalk tours area of legislature, mansions, universities

0 Comment , , ,

The Royal Ontario Museum presents a walking tour of Queen’s Park Circle, learning the stories and secrets of the provincial legislature, the mansions, St. Michael’s University and Victoria University on Aug. 7.

The Queen’s Park Circle ROMWalk is free and no registration is required.

Meet at the start point in front of the legislative buildings and look for the Purple ROM umbrella, rain or shine.

The free tour runs from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

For more information, check the ROM website, query by email or phone  416-586-8097.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 24 2019 1:49 pm
Filed in: THINGS TO DO  Tours
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

July 3: Explore prestigious Rosedale

Streeter staff Comments Off on July 3: Explore prestigious Rosedale

Dec. 1: Lecture at ROM on ‘friendly spiders’

Streeter staff Comments Off on Dec. 1: Lecture at ROM on ‘friendly spiders’
Arctic geographer and climatologist

May 11: Scientific adventure story in the disappearing Arctic

Streeter staff Comments Off on May 11: Scientific adventure story in the disappearing Arctic

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *