Continuing: See the Egyptian Mummies in-depth

Visitors are invited to enjoy an in-depth look at what life was like on the Nile 3,000 years ago in “Egyptian Mummies: Ancient Lives. New Discoveries” at the Royal Ontario Museum.

The exhibition, which opened Sept. 19, 2020, is organized by the British Museum and is the last chance to see this remarkable exhibition on its worldwide tour.

The exhibition uncovers new details about mummification, religious beliefs, family life, and cultural diversity. These stories are revealed through advanced three-dimensional CT-scanning technology of the six mummies in the exhibition. This allow researchers to study the mummies without disturbing their coverings, revealing their internal structures, and details such as age, sex, height, state of health, and the embalming process used to preserve them.

“Egyptian Mummies” is a separately ticketed exhibition on display through to March 21 in the ROM’s Garfield Weston Exhibition Hall in the Michael Lee-Chin Crystal.

The ROM is open Wednesdays to Sundays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. It is located at 100 Queen’s Park on the corner of Bloor Street West.

Adult museum admission is $23 with discounts for children, students and seniors. The “Egyptian Mummies” exhibit is $35 for adult admissions, with discounts for others, and includes general ROM admission.

Visitors must book timed tickets online in advance of their visit. The ROM is limiting the number of visitors in gallery spaces to help ensure physical distancing is maintained. They are also required to wear face masks.

For more information, check the ROM website, Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.

