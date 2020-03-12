Streeter

Daily: Book art at Toronto Reference Library

Free exhibit showcases beauty, artistry of books over hundreds of years

The Toronto Public Library’s “Art of the Book” exhibit showcases rare, fine press and artist-made books from the library’s special collections.

It includes early printed books from the 1400s, richly decorated covers, whimsical miniatures, and contemporary forms that challenge ideas about what a book can be.

The exhibit is on at the gallery of the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St. until April 26.

Admission is free.

More information is on the library website, where you can also download a large-print version of the exhibit text.

Mar 12 2020
