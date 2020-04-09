Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Exhibits THINGS TO DO 

Daily: Book art at Toronto Reference Library

Free exhibit showcases beauty, artistry of books over hundreds of years

0 Comment , ,

The Toronto Public Library’s “Art of the Book” exhibit showcases rare, fine press and artist-made books from the library’s special collections.

It includes early printed books from the 1400s, richly decorated covers, whimsical miniatures, and contemporary forms that challenge ideas about what a book can be.

The exhibit continues at the gallery of the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St. until April 26.

Admission is free.

More information is on the library website, where you can also download a large-print version of the exhibit text.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Apr 9 2020 11:08 am
Filed in: Exhibits  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Two charged with murder in Yonge Street stabbing

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Two charged with murder in Yonge Street stabbing
Blues at Alleycatz

Wednesdays: Midtown Blues jam at Alleycatz

Streeter staff Comments Off on Wednesdays: Midtown Blues jam at Alleycatz
Tea Festival discussion

Tea and tea lovers from far and wide

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Tea and tea lovers from far and wide

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *