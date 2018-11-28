Dec. 12–16: From the Water running at Tarragon

Seven Siblings Theatre presents From the Water, a play by its artistic director Will King, on Dec. 12 to 16 at the Tarragon Extraspace.

From the Water is a domestic drama in a supernatural crisis. Millions of people are disappearing, civilization is moving underground, and the downfalls keep coming. Alex wants to stay, Peter wants to fight, Ava wants closure, and the Numbers are preparing for extinction. This grounded science fiction thriller uses creatures and clones to define what it means to be human, and explores the strength it takes to fight against an unstoppable force.

Seven Siblings has been successfully producing work by established playwrights for over four years (including Frozen, well reviewed in Streeter). Now, Seven Siblings Theatre is excited to be producing its first original script which has been been in development for over a year.

From the Water is directed by Erik Helle and features Anna Silvija Broks, King, Shawn Lall and Hilary Wirachowsky.

Tarragon Extraspace is at 30 Bridgman Ave.

Tickets are $32, student/artsworker $22, slightly less for the Dec. 12 preview. They can be purchased online.

