Dec. 17: Free night to explore the ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum is open extended hours on the third Tuesday night of each month.

Visitors have complimentary access from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore art, culture, and nature in the museum’s 40 permanent galleries.

Trained docents also provide 45-minute guided tours of the museum, starting at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Coming dates are Dec. 17, Jan. 21, Feb. 18 and March 17.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.

For more information phone 416-586-8000, query by email or see the ROM’s website.

