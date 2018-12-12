Dec. 26–Jan. 6: Kids drop-in activities at the museum
Twelve days of ROM for the Holidays
Kids can make, discover and explore at the Royal Ontario Museum over the holidays with daily activities and live performances from 10:30 a.m. until 30 minutes before closing, all included with ROM admission.
The ROM for the Holidays program runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6 at the museum at 100 Queen’s Park, corner of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.
ROM hours have been extended over the holidays as follows:
• Dec. 26–30, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
• Dec. 31, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
• Jan. 1–5, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.
• Jan. 6, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.
For more information, check online, send email or call 416-586-8000.
About this article: