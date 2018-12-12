Dec. 26–Jan. 6: Kids drop-in activities at the museum

Kids can make, discover and explore at the Royal Ontario Museum over the holidays with daily activities and live performances from 10:30 a.m. until 30 minutes before closing, all included with ROM admission.

The ROM for the Holidays program runs from Dec. 26 to Jan. 6 at the museum at 100 Queen’s Park, corner of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.

ROM hours have been extended over the holidays as follows:

• Dec. 26–30, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

• Dec. 31, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

• Jan. 1–5, 10 a.m.–7 p.m.

• Jan. 6, 10 a.m.–5:30 p.m.

For more information, check online, send email or call 416-586-8000.

About this article: