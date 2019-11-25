Streeter

Dec. 7–22: Holiday gifts, food and beer at the Tranzac

Club hosts fair over three weekends in December

The Tranzac Holiday Gift Fair, now in its third year, offers original, handmade gifts by local artists and artisans for six days in December.

Dozens of different vendors are present each day, along with food for sale and beer available in the Southern Cross room down the hall.

It’s on every weekend until Christmas — Dec. 7, 8, 14, 15, 21 and 22 — from 12 noon to 6 p.m.

Admission is free for all ages. The site is accessible.

The Tranzac Club is at 292 Brunswick Ave., south of Bloor Street West.

For more information check Facebook or send an email query.

