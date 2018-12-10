December: Shop and play at Evergreen’s Winter Village

You can play, eat and shop this holiday season at Evergreen’s Winter Village throughout December.

On every weekend in December and the week between Christmas Eve and New Year’s, Evergreen Brick Works offers delicious treats from food trucks and local vendors, shopping for unique gifts at the Holiday Market, skating on its picturesque outdoor skating rink, and picking up a sustainably grown Christmas tree from the Evergreen Garden Market.

Evergreen Brick Works is nestled in the Don Valley at 550 Bayview Avenue. Admission is free.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more details, visit the Evergreen website.