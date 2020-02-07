Fb. 21–23: Blues and roots festival on the move

The Tranzac Club and the Annex Hotel, both on Brunswick Avenue at Bloor Street West, are scheduled to host the Winterfolk XVIII Blues and Roots Festival this year.

The festival, which presents urban, blues, rock, jazz, country, folk and roots music, is set for the five stages of the two Annex venues, after having been centred on Broadway and Danforth avenues in previous years.

More than 100 artists are to perform from Feb. 21 to 23.

The festival will also be hosting tribute events, an awards ceremony, community stages, and themed musical workshops.

Festival admission is $25 at the door.

Hours are Friday 7 p.m.–1 a.m., Saturday 1p.m.1– a.m., and Sunday 1–10 p.m.

More information, including artists, on the Winterfolk website.

