Feb. 1: Human rights film festival free evening
Hot Docs cinema presents Gay Chorus Deep South
Gay Chorus Deep South is presented by the annual Toronto Human Rights Watch Film Festival at Hot Docs Ted Rogers Cinema, 506 Bloor St. W., on Feb. 1 from 7:30 p.m. to 9:41 p.m.
Admission is free for the festival that brings human stories to life in a manner that empowers the audience to demand justice for all.
By using film as a medium, Toronto Human Rights Watch Film Festival aims to bring awareness to human rights issues in a way that is easily understandable and provides the viewer with the knowledge to advocate for change.
For more information, check the Hots Docs website or phone 146-637-3123.
About this article: