Feb. 12—22: Adventurous performances at Rhubarb Festival

Experimental theatre at Buddies in Bad Times

Canada’s longest-running new works festival transforms Buddies in Bad Times theatre, 12 Alexander St., into a hotbed of experimentation, with artists exploring new possibilities in theatre, dance, music, and performance art.

From Feb. 12 to 22, the Rhubarb Festival offers a space for audiences and artists to experiment together by trying new things. Showgoers get to see two to four shows each night, and no two nights of Rhubarb are ever alike.

For information on the schedule and to buy tickets, including schedule, visit the Buddies website.

Posted: Jan 29 2020 2:21 pm
Filed in: Theatre  THINGS TO DO
