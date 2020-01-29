Feb. 12—22: Adventurous performances at Rhubarb Festival

Canada’s longest-running new works festival transforms Buddies in Bad Times theatre, 12 Alexander St., into a hotbed of experimentation, with artists exploring new possibilities in theatre, dance, music, and performance art.

From Feb. 12 to 22, the Rhubarb Festival offers a space for audiences and artists to experiment together by trying new things. Showgoers get to see two to four shows each night, and no two nights of Rhubarb are ever alike.

For information on the schedule and to buy tickets, including schedule, visit the Buddies website.

About this article: