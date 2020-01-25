Feb. 8–9: Icefest brings back the cool ’80s

Winter is celebrated at the 15th annual Bloor-Yorkville Icefest on Saturday, Feb. 8 and Sunday, Feb. 9, this year with an “Awesome ’80s” theme.

Throughout the Village of Yorkville Park and surrounding area, visitors can enjoy glittering ice sculptures and winter activities over the weekend.

More than 70,000 pounds of ice is being used to create the ice sculptures.

Visitors can also take in the Icefest Lounge, featuring the music of Bellosound, a scavenger hunt, and the annual Sassafraz ice-carving competition at 12 noon on Saturday.

Icefest runs from noon to p.m. Saturday and to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, see the festival website, or the Bloor-Yorkville Facebook page.

About this article: