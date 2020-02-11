Feb. 23: Dance away the winter blahs in Kensington

An afternoon of dancing is presented at the Supermarket, 268 Augusta Ave., from 2 to 5 p.m. on Feb. 23, to raise money for ALPHA Alternative Junior Public School.

Admission is $5 per person, families in advance $15 or at the door $20.

In addition to dancing away the winter blahs on a kid-friendly dance floor, kids and adults can enjoy face painting, a raffle and fun activities. It’s all lit up with black lighting, so participants are encouraged to bring their neon to glow along.

More information is available online.

