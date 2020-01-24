Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO 

Fridays: Winter fun at Evergreen Brick Works

Free skating plus other family activities on Friday evenings

0 Comment , ,

You can skate under the stars, grab a hot chocolate (or something stronger), and cozy up around the fire with some street fare as Evergreen Winter Fridays continue to Feb. 14.

Every Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. the outdoor rink at the Brick Works is open for free.

Sounds for skating are provided by Toronto DJs in partnership with U For Change.

Families can enjoy storytelling around the fire pit as well as wilderness-based crafts and activities throughout the night.

Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5.

The Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave.

More information about Winter Fridays can be found online.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jan 24 2020 11:38 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

The Summer Antique & Vintage Glass Lover's Show & Sale

June 6–9: Summer glass lover’s show and sale

Streeter staff Comments Off on June 6–9: Summer glass lover’s show and sale

December: Shop and play at Evergreen’s Winter Village

Streeter staff Comments Off on December: Shop and play at Evergreen’s Winter Village

Bayview surviving better than most shopping strips

Eric McMillan Comments Off on Bayview surviving better than most shopping strips

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *