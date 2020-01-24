Fridays: Winter fun at Evergreen Brick Works
Free skating plus other family activities on Friday evenings
You can skate under the stars, grab a hot chocolate (or something stronger), and cozy up around the fire with some street fare as Evergreen Winter Fridays continue to Feb. 14.
Every Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. the outdoor rink at the Brick Works is open for free.
Sounds for skating are provided by Toronto DJs in partnership with U For Change.
Families can enjoy storytelling around the fire pit as well as wilderness-based crafts and activities throughout the night.
Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5.
The Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave.
More information about Winter Fridays can be found online.
About this article: