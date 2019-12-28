Fridays: Winter fun at Evergreen Brick Works

You can skate under the stars, grab a hot chocolate (or something stronger), and cozy up around the fire with some street fare at Evergreen Winter Fridays from Jan. 3 to Feb. 14.

Every Friday from 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. the outdoor rink at the Brick Works is open for free.

Sounds for skating are provided by Toronto DJs in partnership with U For Change.

Families can enjoy storytelling around the fire pit as well as wilderness-based crafts and activities throughout the night.

Bring your own skates or rent a pair for $5.

The Evergreen Brick Works is at 550 Bayview Ave.

More information about Winter Fridays can be found online.

