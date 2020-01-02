Jan. 16: Toronto debut of French pianist

Show One presents the Toronto recital debut of Lucas Debargue, the French pianist who made the music world sit up in 2015 at the XV International Tchaikovsky Competition.

Debargue was chosen unanimously from all the candidates to receive the coveted Moscow Music Critics’ Prize. He became the first official winner of the award, given an artist whose “incredible gift, artistic vision, and creative freedom have impressed the critics as well as the audience.”

Hhis fourth solo CD title, the four-volume Scarlatti — 52 Sonatas, has just been released.

For his two Show One concerts, Lucas Debargue plays 10 short Scarlatti sonatas, Sonata in G minor by Nikolai Medtner, and two programmatic works that are among the most challenging in the piano repertoire: Ravel’s Gaspard de la nuit and Liszt’s Fantasia quasi sonata.

The Toronto concert takes place Thursday, Jan. 16, 8 p.m. at Koerner Hall, 273 Bloor Street W.

Tickets, $45-90, are available via www.ShowOneProductions.ca, from the Koerner Hall Box Office in person, by phone at 416-408-0208, or online at www.rcmusic.ca.

