Jan. 23: Get legal advice without breaking the bank

The Toronto Reference Library will give a seminar on how to get legal advice without breaking the bank on Jan. 23 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at 789 Yonge St., in the Hinton Theatre on the third floor. This is the first in a three-part series on legal advice.

Lawyers are beginning to offer what is known as “unbundled services” or “limited scope retainer” or “limited scope” services. This type of service means that lawyers can help you for discrete parts of your lawsuit. This kind of service is supported by the Law Society of Ontario. It is also acknowledged in the rules governing lawsuits, and in the rules governing the legal profession.

Heather Hui-Litwin will give a talk on how to hire a lawyer this way, so that no one needs to go to court without any help. Hui-Litwin was a self-represented litigant herself, before becoming a lawyer. She will explain how to get legal advice, including how limited scope can help you with your lawsuit.

This is a free event. Check the website for more information or call 416-395-5577.

