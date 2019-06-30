Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
THINGS TO DO Tours 

July 13: Heritage Toronto walk through Yorkville

Exploring the transformation of one of Toronto’s most famous neighbourhoods

0 Comment , ,

You can join Heritage Toronto on a walk through Yorkville on July13 and explore the transformation of one of Toronto’s most noteworthy neighbourhoods.

During the 1960s, Yorkville was the bohemian centre of the hippie and youth counter-culture movements. Today, it is a destination for couture shopping, fine art galleries, and celebrity watching.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Village of Yorkville Park (115 Cumberland St.) and ends at the same place at noon.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

Due to ongoing construction in the area, tour accessibility may be affected. Contact Heritage Toronto at 416-338-0684 or by email  for more information.

 

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jun 30 2019 9:09 am
Filed in: THINGS TO DO  Tours
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

Allergic reaction

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Allergic reaction

March 24–25: Dance to your own beat at ‘silent disco’

Streeter staff Comments Off on March 24–25: Dance to your own beat at ‘silent disco’

June 9: Discover past and present of Dundas-Carlaw

Streeter staff Comments Off on June 9: Discover past and present of Dundas-Carlaw

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *