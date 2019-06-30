July 13: Heritage Toronto walk through Yorkville

You can join Heritage Toronto on a walk through Yorkville on July13 and explore the transformation of one of Toronto’s most noteworthy neighbourhoods.

During the 1960s, Yorkville was the bohemian centre of the hippie and youth counter-culture movements. Today, it is a destination for couture shopping, fine art galleries, and celebrity watching.

The walk begins at 10:30 a.m. at the Village of Yorkville Park (115 Cumberland St.) and ends at the same place at noon.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

Due to ongoing construction in the area, tour accessibility may be affected. Contact Heritage Toronto at 416-338-0684 or by email for more information.

