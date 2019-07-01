July 15: Free night to explore the ROM

The Royal Ontario Museum is open extended hours on the third Monday night of each month.

Visitors have complimentary access from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore art, culture, and nature in the museum’s 40 permanent galleries.

Trained docents also provide 45-minute guided tours of the museum, starting at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Coming dates are July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 16.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.

For more information phone 416-586-8000, query by email or see the ROM’s website.

About this article: