Streeter

News, Views & Things To Do in Our Neighbourhoods

Edition: 
Exhibits THINGS TO DO 

July 15: Free night to explore the ROM

Museum offers complimentary admission on third Monday evening of each month

0 Comment ,

The Royal Ontario Museum is open extended hours on the third Monday night of each month.

Visitors have complimentary access from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore art, culture, and nature in the museum’s 40 permanent galleries.

Trained docents also provide 45-minute guided tours of the museum, starting at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Coming dates are July 15, Aug. 19, Sept. 16, Oct. 21, Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 16.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.

For more information phone 416-586-8000, query by email or see the ROM’s website.

About this article:

By:
Posted: Jul 1 2019 10:53 am
Filed in: Exhibits  THINGS TO DO
Edition:
Neighbourhood:
Tagged:

You May Also Like

June 16: Clay and other kids’ activities at the Gardiner

Streeter staff 0

Oct. 30: Legend and legacy of Spider-Man at the ROM

Streeter staff Comments Off on Oct. 30: Legend and legacy of Spider-Man at the ROM

Look up, Look waaay up

Town Crier staff Comments Off on Look up, Look waaay up

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *