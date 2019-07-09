Streeter

July 23: Metallica guitarist hosts horror collection

Kirk Hammett at the ROM for 'It's Alive!'

0 Comment , ,

The lead guitarist for the heavy metal band Metallica hosts a special exhibition, “It’s Alive! Classic Horror and Sci-Fi Art from the Collection of Kirk Hammett” at the Royal Ontario Museum on July 23 at 8 p.m.

Part of the ROM Speaks series, the conversation with Hammett is moderated by Dan Finamore of the Peabody Essex Museum, working through the history of one of the most impressive collections of horror posters and memorabilia in the world.

Admission is $20 and includes exclusive access to the exhibition.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.

For more more information phone 416-586-5797, query by email, or check the event online.

Jul 9 2019
