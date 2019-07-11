Streeter

July 25: A walk through Toronto’s queer past

Heritage Toronto tour of sites of the Church-Wellesley village

You can join the ArQuives, formerly the Canadian Lesbian and Gay Archives, on a walk through Toronto’s queer past on July 25.

The Heritage Toronto tour visits some of the sites of the Church-Wellesley village, where for much of the past 70 years the LGBTQ+ community congregated, and follow the footsteps of activists who struggled to find a public space they could call their own.

The tour begins at The ArQuives, 34 Isabella Street, at 6:30 p.m. and ends at the AIDS Memorial at Barbara Hall Park, 519 Church Street, at 8 p.m.

Register for free (a $10 donation is encouraged) at Heritage Toronto online.

 

