July 3–13: Jay and Eytan return home for Fringe

Comedy duo back in Toronto from New York for theatre festival

New York-based comedy duo Jay and Eytan first met at the Humber College Comedy Program in 2004 and trained in Toronto under Canadian comic legends, Joe Flaherty & Robin Duke.

They’re back in town for the Toronto Fringe Festival, showcasing a blend of sketch and standup comedy in their one hour headlining act, including fully choreographed musical numbers.

Comedy Records, in association with The Toronto Fringe Festival presents Jay & Eytan, written by, directed by, and starring Jay Wells L’Ecuyer and Eytan Millstone.

It runs at the Randolph Theatre, 736 Bathurst St.on the following schedule:

July, 10:30 p.m.
• July 6th, 8:00 p.m.
• July 7th, 1:00 p.m.
• July 9th, 5:00 p.m.
• July 10th, 6:45 p.m.
• July 12th, 2:45 p.m.
• July 13th, 4:30 p.m.

Tickets are on sale online or by phone at 416-966-1062.

Posted: Jun 19 2019 11:29 am
