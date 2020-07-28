July 30–Sept. 4: Tour Toronto’s history museums (safely)

You can visit Toronto’s museums providing local history, heritage and land-based learnings with HistoricTO walking tours, launched by the city yesterday.

Mayor John Tory announced the new program featuring the Toronto History Museums, city-operated museums including Colborne Lodge, Fort York, Gibson House, Mackenzie House, Market Gallery, Montgomery’s Inn, Scarborough Museum, Spadina Museum, Todmorden Mills and Zion Schoolhouse.

“HistoricTO will be a great way for residents to experience the various museums and greenspaces across the city while prioritizing health and safety,” Tory said in the announcement.

HistoricTO offers a time-ticketed, guided neighbourhood walking tour experience, including an opportunity to engage in discussions and explore Toronto through diverse perspectives.

The city says HistoricTO is designed to follow Toronto Public Health guidelines, including mandatory masks indoors, physical distancing and mandatory health screening.

The 60-minute tours are to be held from July 30 to Sept. 4. Hours of operation are Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Topics include colonization and the evolution of land use over time, the impact of urban development and industrialization, settlement patterns and immigration, Indigenous, Black, LGBTQ2S+ and women’s history.

Tickets will be pay-what-you-can with a suggested donation of $10. They must be purchased online in advance starting July 29 at toronto.ca/museums.

The city is also offering never-before seen access to the museums’ collection of 50,000 artifacts, 1.1 million archaeological specimens and 3,000 works of fine art through the Toronto History Museums Artifact Collection, available online.

The Museum Shop will also provide an online shopping experience featuring products inspired by the city’s artifact collection and offering diverse local art.

