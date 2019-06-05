June 18: Delve into golden age of Dutch painting

European art expert Jacquelyn N. Coutré of Queen’s University delves into the world of Dutch painting at ROM Speaks on June 18.

Her presentation, “The Dutch Lion Roars: Painting, Prosperity and Politics in the 17th-Century Dutch Republic” looks at how excellence and innovation thrived in the Dutch Republic during the 17th century, with recent research suggesting that 5–10 million paintings were created, from Rembrandt van Rijn’s Portrait of Aeltje Uylenburgh to Maria Schalcken’s Artist at Work in her Studio.

Admission to the 7 p.m. event is $20.

The Royal Ontario Museum is 100 Queen’s Park, at the corner of Bloor Street West.

You can find more information online, by email or by phone at 416-586-5797.

