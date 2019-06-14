Streeter

June 28: Summer night market in Annex

Artisan market to raise funds for CAMH and Workman Arts

The Tranzac Club at 292 Brunswick Ave, hosts the Annex Summer Night Market on June 28 from 5 to 10 p.m.

The market is a neighbourhood celebration and fundraiser for essential programs at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health and at Workman Arts.

Local artisans, artists and crafters offer their wares, along with live music, a raffle and swag bags for early birds.

Admission is free.

For more, information check the event Facebook page.

Jun 14 2019
