June 4–July 14: Sketchy adventures at Al Green theatre

Sketchy Adventures in the Enchanted Forest runs during the Toronto Fringe Festival at the Al Green Theatre, 750 Spadina Ave. at Bloor Street West.

It’s described as a story of unexpected friendships, altered perceptions, monsters, duels, madness and finding out who you are.

The show is presented by Playing with Fire Productions on the following schedule:

• July 4, 6:30 p.m.

• July 6, 12:30 p.m.

• July 7, 8:30 p.m.

• July 9, 10:15 p.m.

• July 10, 5 p.m.

• July 1, 1:45 p.m.

• July 14, 5:15 p.m.

Written and directed by Amy Slattery and Damien Gulde, the play stars Slattery, Gulde and Grace Munro.

Tickets go on sale June 5 and can be purchased online, by phone at 416-966-1062 or in person at the theatre, one hour before performance.

