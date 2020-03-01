March 15: Storytelling at the Tranzac Club

Storytelling Toronto presents the Toronto Storytelling Festival from March 7 to March 29. The festival’s 2020 theme is conviviality, gathering with radical hospitality and inclusivity to enrich relationships with each other and the natural world — to help re-imagine our world and our way forward together.

StoryFire

The festival opens with StoryFire from March 7 to 20 with independent events highlighting creative diversity in self-produced shows across the city. Most events are $10 to $20 at the door (cash only) or pay what you can. Venues include:

The full schedule for StoryFire events can be found online.

Storytelling at the Tranzac

Storytelling at the Tranzac Club, 292 Brunswick Ave., on Sunday, March 15 showcases stellar local tellers during a full day of adult programming. It runs from 10:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. The entrance fee for adults-only is $20 (cash only). See the full-day’s schedule online.

Festival Week

Festival Week from March 21 to 29 features international, national, and local tellers spinning bright threads of traditional and personal stories in performance and at Storytellers’ Camp workshops.

See the schedule online.

Storytellers’ Camp

For three days, March 25–27, Storytellers’ Camp offers workshops leading an intensive journey into the traditions and contemporary expressions of storytelling.

The faculty is led by Camp Director Bob Barton and includes many of the festival’s national and international storytellers.

More information and tickets for the workshops are online.

StoryJam Family Storytelling

StoryJam Family Storytelling Day on March 29 at the Toronto Reference Library, 789 Yonge St., offers day of great family storytelling with folktales from around the world and local, national, and international storytellers. Events are free and take place throughout the day. See details online.

Festival passes may also be bought online to include all events.

