March 17: Free night to explore the ROM
Museum offers complimentary admission on third Tuesday evening of each month
The Royal Ontario Museum is open extended hours on the third Tuesday night of each month.
Visitors have complimentary access from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore art, culture, and nature in the museum’s 40 permanent galleries.
Trained docents also provide 45-minute guided tours of the museum, starting at 6 and 6:30 p.m.
The last date for this program is March 17.
The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.
For more information phone 416-586-8000, query by email or see the ROM’s website.
