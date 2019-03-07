March 21–22: Parade in Concert at Miles Nadal

A professional staged reading of Jason Robert Brown’s musical, PARADE In Concert, is presented at Al Green Theatre, Miles Nadal Jewish Community Centre, 750 Spadina Ave.

The shows runs on March 21 and 22 at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets are $25 for general admission, and $20 for students, seniors and arts worker.

Advanced tickets can be purchased online.

Parade concerns one of the most sensational trials of the early 20th century, disturbingly reflecting the world’s current political and social climate amid antisemitism, racism, intolerance, divisiveness and political injustice. It won two Tony Awards for best book and score, and the Drama Desk and New York Critics’ Circle awards for best musical. With book by acclaimed playwright, Alfred Uhry (Driving Miss Daisy) and a rousing, colourful and haunting score by Jason Robert Brown (Songs For A New World, The Last Five Years, Bridges of Madison County), Parade is a powerful and moving examination of the darkest corners of human history.

PARADE In Concert features professional musical theatre talents, including Ma-Anne Dionisio, Eric Craig and AJ Bridel.

Direction is by Christopher Wilson and musical direction by Chris Tsujiuchi.

PARADE In Concert is presented by Toronto Musical Concerts.

For more information call 647-298-9338.

About this article: