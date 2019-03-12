March 26: Uncovering the history of food in china

Uncovering the History of Food in China: An Archaeological Perspective is presented at the Royal Ontario Museum on March 26 at 7 p.m.

Archaeologist Gary Crawford looks at the ancient history of Chinese cuisine and food culture. Stretching back more than 8,000 years, the history of agriculture in China is the story of how plants like rice, peaches, soy, and pigs have become an integral part of Chinese culture today.

The cost is $20.

For more information, see online, query by email, or call 416-586-5797.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at the corner of Bloor Street West and Avenue Road.

