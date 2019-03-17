March 31: World’s first oratorio in Ojibwe Odawa

Pax Christi Chorale presents the world premiere of the first oratorio in Ojibwe Odawa, “Miziwe…(Everywhere…),” by Odawa composer Barbara Croall.

The oratorio for large choir and chamber orchestra focuses on the manidoo — spirit essence, mystery, spiritual energy, life force — from an Anishinaabe perspective.

It takes place on March 31, at 3 p.m., at Koerner Hall, Telus Centre for Performance and Learning, at 273 Bloor St. West.

The sound of human voices from Pax Christi Chorale, and classical vocal soloists, Krisztina Szabó (mezzo soprano), and Justin Welsh (baritone), will be meshed with traditional Indigenous singers Rod Nettagog (singer, dancer, drummer), and Barbara Croall (voice, cedar flute).

Vocals will be supported by orchestral instruments featuring the Toronto Mozart Players and traditional Anishinaabe instruments. This combination will draw upon the sounds and words of the original Anishinaabemowin text (Ojibwe/Odawa language) which features original song material, expansive use of vocal and instrumental techniques and expressive breathing in various ways, to extend beyond merely human notions of sound, and to include sounds observed in nature.

Performance is in Ojibwe Odawa with English and French surtitles.

Tickets are on sale for $30 to $65 online, by calling 416-408-0208, or in person at the Telus Centre box office.

