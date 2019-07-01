Streeter

May 18–July 28: Retro Futures exhibit at Reference Library

Past science fiction predictions mark lunar landing anniversary

Retro Futures invites you on a nostalgic journey to futures-that-might-have- been. Using the 50th anniversary of NASA’s first successful lunar landing in 1969 as its inspiration, it features rare books, magazines, artwork and ephemera from the Toronto Public Library’s Merril Collection of Science Fiction, Speculation and Fantasy.

The exhibit begins May 18 and continues to July 28, running daily from  9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. in Beeton Hall on the Toronto Reference Library’s first floor, 789 Yonge St,

Admission is free.

For more information, check the library website, query by email, or phone 416-393-7082.

Jul 1 2019
