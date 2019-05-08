May 22: B-Xalted choir back after sold-out debut

Toronto choir B-Xalted! presents its spring concert at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene, 477 Manning Ave. on May 22.

This is the choir’s second performance and follows its sold-out and acclaimed debut in December.

Writer Barbara Gowdy and publisher/editor, writer and musician Whitney Smith founded B-Xalted! so that they and others might join professional musicians to share their joy of the great sacred and secular classics with their friends, family and community.

With conductor Simon Walker and organist Andrew Adair, the choir now presents its second concert, B-Xalted! – Sing Joyfully.

Tickets are $25, $15 for underemployed, and are available in advance via Eventbrite.

Information is also available on Facebook, by calling 647-823-1233, or by email.

Gowdy and Smith have chosen Mozart’s majestic Coronation Mass as the centrepiece, along with the composer’s motet Ave Verum Corpus.

Also on the program are choral classics by Bach, Haydn, Brahms, Thomas Tallis, William Byrd and Vaughan Williams. Three Canadian works by Rupert Lang, Nancy Telfer and Tom Bell.

An audience sing-along will top off the evening.

