Nov. 1: Steampunk Movember market in Annex

Fundraiser for CAMH at Tranzac Club

The Annex Steampunk Movember Market is a celebration and fundraiser supporting  the Movember Foundation and essential programs at the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health.

The market will be held Friday, Nov. 1 from 4 p.m. to midnight at the Tranzac Club in the heart of the Annex at 292 Brunswick Ave.

For more information and to buy advance tickets (pay what you can or $5 to $10), check online.

There are 20 early bird vendor opportunities at $25 a spot. See the application form online.

 

