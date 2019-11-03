Nov. 17: Santa Claus Parade at 115

For the 115th year, Santa Claus brings his original parade to town on Sunday, Nov. 17.

At 12:30 p.m., the Toronto Santa Claus Parade starts at Bloor Street East and Parliament Street, and proceeds west on Bloor to Queen’s Park Crescent, south on the east side of the crescent and the northbound lanes of University Avenue to Wellington Street West, east to Yonge Street, south to Front Street East, and east to finish at Jarvis Street.

Note, this is a new route, as last year’s parade started at Christie Pits on Bloor Street West.

It’s billed as the Original Santa Claus Parade since it was sparked by an Eatons promotion in1904, when Santa walked from Union Station to the downtown store. The first official Toronto Santa Claus Parade was held the next year with a single float.

This year the entire parade is expected to take 2.5 hours to pass any one viewing location.

The parade is preceded on the same route by the Holly Jolly 5 km Fun Run.

For safety reasons, spectators are asked to see that children and personal belongings are off the roadway, including bike lanes, by 11:30 a.m.

