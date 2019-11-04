Streeter

Nov. 18: Free night to explore the ROM

Museum offers complimentary admission on third Monday evening of each month

The Royal Ontario Museum is open extended hours on the third Monday night of each month.

Visitors have complimentary access from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. to explore art, culture, and nature in the museum’s 40 permanent galleries.

Trained docents also provide 45-minute guided tours of the museum, starting at 6 and 6:30 p.m.

Coming dates are Nov. 18, Dec. 16, Jan. 20, Feb. 17 and March 16.

The ROM is at 100 Queen’s Park, at Bloor Street West.

For more information phone 416-586-8000, query by email or see the ROM’s website.

Nov 4 2019
