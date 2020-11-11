Streeter

Nov. 25: Attend ABCRA annual general meeting

Residents group holds meeting via Zooim

The ABCRA’s 63rd annual general meeting is to be held at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 25 via Zoom.

The ABCRA is a residents association serve those living in Toronto’s Yorkville and midtown community bordered by Yonge Street, Avenue Road, Bloor Street, and the CPR tracks to the north.

On the agenda for Nov. 25 are receiving and considering reports regarding local issues, electing directors and other business.

To register for the meeting, email the ABCRA.

Nov 11 2020
Community Events  Meetings
