Nov. 3: World-class operatic singer at Koerner

World-renowned soprano Hibla Gerzmava makes the Toronto her only Canadian stop on a world recital tour at Koerner Hall on Saturday, Nov. 3.

Gerzmava comes to Toronto directly after performing at Carnegie Hall, on a tour that takes her to major halls in St. Petersburg, Moscow, Paris, London and other cities.

Pianist Ekaterina Ganelina joins her for a program of Russian romances from by Tchaikovsky, Glinka, Rimsky Korsakov, and Rachmaninov, and arias from Anna Bolena, La forza del destino, Norma and more.

The performance starts at 7 p.m. at Koerner, 273 Bloor Street West.

More information and tickets are available online at ShowOne Productions. Tickets may also be purchased directly at the Koerner Hall Box Office, by phone at 416-408-0208 or at www.rcmusic.ca.

