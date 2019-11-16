Nov. 30–Dec. 22: Winter Village at Evergreen Brick Works

The Winter Village is back at Evergreen Brick Works on weekends from Nov. 30 to Dec. 22, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

It’s free to enter — to skate on the outdoor rink, to shop at the holiday market for gifts from artisans, and to try tasty foods at Evergreen’s magical village.

Plus, you can listen to music curated by Canada’s Music Incubator each Sunday afternoon and enjoy a special performance by Tafelmusik on Dec. 7.

Evergreen Brick Works is nestled in the Don Valley at 550 Bayview Ave.

